Video

An armed gang were filmed on CCTV threatening to kill people with a samurai sword during a robbery in Dorset.

The men stole more than £600,000 worth of jewellery from Franses in Westover Road, Bournemouth, on 14 March.

Two of them stood outside the shop threatening to squirt passers-by with acid contained in drink bottles.

Southampton Crown Court heard it was a "well planned and professional" operation orchestrated from London.

Three people were convicted of conspiracy to rob earlier and four other had previously admitted the same charge.

They will be sentenced on 28 November.