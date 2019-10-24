Drivers face 41-mile diversion to avoid roadworks

Video

Lorry drivers needing to access villages in part of Dorset could face a lengthy diversion while roadworks are carried out.

Dorset Council is publicising an alternative route of up to 41 miles while the A352 is closed at Godmanstone for sewer work next week.

The authority said it needed to provide an A-road alternative but most traffic would "undoubtedly" use other routes.

The work, starting Monday, is due to last five days.