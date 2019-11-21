Video

For generations parents and grandparents have passed on their furniture, crockery and ornaments.

But many baby boomers are finding their grown-up children just don't want their stuff.

According to the Office for National Statistics, a quarter of the UK population will be aged 65 and over by 2050 and a house clearance company from Sturminster Marshall in Dorset, say they're finding it increasingly difficult to recycle or sell people's possessions.

Dr Eleanor Quince, a history lecturer at the University of Southampton, says while some more modern smaller vintage pieces of furniture are becoming collectable, older antiques made from dark wood are often left gathering dust in warehouses.

Video journalist: Tom Hepworth