Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gaia Pope death: Family tribute on second anniversary of death
The family of teenager Gaia Pope have laid flowers on the second anniversary of her death.
The 19-year-old was found dead 11 days after being reported missing from her home near Swanage, Dorset, in November 2017.
The family is also encouraging any other victims of a sex offender who Miss Pope accused of rape to come forward.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-50506157/gaia-pope-death-family-tribute-on-second-anniversary-of-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window