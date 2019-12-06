Shopkeeper fights of armed robber
A would-be robber armed with a knife left empty handed and without his hoody after attempting to rob a store in Bournemouth.

Shopkeeper Ozcan Yildirim refused to hand over the shop's takings when he was threatened with the blade in Wallisdown News on Friday 29 November.

The whole incident was captured on the shop's CCTV.

