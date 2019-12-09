Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vaccine: Flu victim recovering from three-month coma
Kevin Mutch was offered a flu vaccine by his GP because he has asthma, but he declined it.
When he then contracted the flu earlier this year, he had to be put into an induced coma for three months to help his body to fight the infection, during which he also contracted sepsis.
Now recovering, Kevin from Weymouth in Dorset, wants to share his story to encourage others to take flu vaccines seriously.
Reporter: Duncan Sleightholme
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-50715136/vaccine-flu-victim-recovering-from-three-month-comaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window