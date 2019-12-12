Media player
RSPCA: Rescued pony stars in charity's advert
Tink is a miniature Shetland pony who was found abandoned earlier this year in a boggy field with no food.
Nine months later and she is starring in the RSPCA's Christmas appeal television advert.
The charity says it expects to help 10,000 vulnerable animals over the winter months and runs an appeal to feed and care for them.
Reporter: Matt Graveling
