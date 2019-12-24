Prisoners send Christmas gifts to their children

Video

Christmas can be hard for a child whose mum or dad are away for the festive period - and even more so if the parent is in prison.

The Angel Tree project is a charity that helps prisoners make Christmas special for their children.

Last year it helped 4,800 prisoners send gifts and personalised messages to their loved ones.

Among the locations the charity has run the project this year was HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset.

Reporter: Sarah Bassett

Filmed and edited by Pete Doherty