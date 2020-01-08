CCTV shows newsagent attack

Video

Footage has been released of a shopkeeper being repeatedly attacked after asking a customer for ID.

Kamil Sahin, who runs Wine Art Westbourne, in Bournemouth, called police four times when he was assaulted and his shop was trashed on 3 November.

Mr Sahin suffered cuts and bruises and says he no longer feels safe.

Dorset Police said it had to prioritise 999 calls and direct resources to the most urgent incidents.