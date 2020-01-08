CCTV shows newsagent attack

Media player
Video
CCTV shows moment pair attack Bournemouth shopkeeper
Footage has been released of a shopkeeper being repeatedly attacked after asking a customer for ID.
Kamil Sahin, who runs Wine Art Westbourne, in Bournemouth, called police four times when he was assaulted and his shop was trashed on 3 November.
Mr Sahin suffered cuts and bruises and says he no longer feels safe.
Dorset Police said it had to prioritise 999 calls and direct resources to the most urgent incidents.
08 Jan 2020
