Nine people have been sentenced for their roles running the Scouse Porky drug line, supplying heroin and cocaine from Merseyside to Bournemouth.

Eight of the group, including "Scouse Porky" himself, admitted their parts in the two conspiracies following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

A tenth person - Craig Biddle - has yet to be sentenced.

During the trial the jury heard how the group's 'couriers' would travel from Bournemouth to Liverpool to deliver cash and collect drugs.

The group would transport the drugs and cash concealed in car battery packs and car interior panelling.