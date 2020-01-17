'It's worth all the pain if it saves a life'

Video

Army veteran Jamie Davis was found dead six days ago in Totton, Hampshire.

Now his wife, Alicia from Bournemouth in Dorset, has decided to speak out in the hope of raising awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Her husband was diagnosed with PTSD after a tour in Afghanistan with 4 Rifles and Alicia has told BBC Breakfast she wants more help to be offered to struggling veterans by the British Army.

It comes after former head of the army, General Lord Dannatt, said suicide is the 'epidemic of our time.'

