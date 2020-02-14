Sexual assault 'mugshots' challenge victim blaming

Video

Photographer Jayne Jackson is challenging the culture of victim blaming for sexual assault victims.

The Arts University Bournemouth student has created a series of images with models posing for mugshots, holding up a reason to potentially victim blame.

Victim blaming is when the blame for something that has happened is put on the victim, rather than the perpetrator.

Miss Jackson hopes the exhibition, in Poole, Dorset, will encourage people to challenge this idea.