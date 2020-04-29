Pine marten sighting 'not because of lockdown'

Video

A sighting of a rare pine marten is unlikely to be because of a "reduction in human activity", according to a wildlife expert.

The rare mammal has been caught on camera in Sandbanks near Poole in Dorset, it’s though to be the first time a pine marten has been filmed in the county.

Pine martens are known to be living wild in Hampshire but how this one made it to along the coast to Sandbanks is a bit of a mystery.

Lizzie Croose from the Vincent Wildlife Trust says that it's unlikely the sighting is because of the coronavirus lockdown measures as pine martens prefer quiet woodland habitats.

