The south coast from the air in lockdown

Deserted beaches, once gridlocked roads with no cars and high streets without shoppers - the south coast of England has never looked so empty.
Since lockdown measures were introduced at the end of March, thousands of people have been staying at home which has given us a unique view of landmarks across Dorset, Hampshire and West Sussex.
The BBC's Inside Out South team has been using a qualified drone pilot to capture the region in lockdown.
A film by BBC Inside Out South.
03 May 2020
