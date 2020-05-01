Applause as 'remarkable survivor' leaves ICU ward

Video

A man who spent five weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 was applauded as he left the unit.

Steve Parker, 62, remains at Poole Hospital in Dorset but has been moved out of it critical care facility.

More than 40 doctors and nurses lined the corridors to clap and cheer him as he was discharged to another ward.

Mr Parker, whose doctors described him as a "remarkable survivor", said he could not thank staff enough, describing them as "truly amazing".