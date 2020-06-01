Tombstone rescuer: 'Miracle' jumpers survived

Video

Paddleboarder Mike Wiley has described the moment a man jumped off Dorset's Durdle Door arch into the sea.

The 31 year old retrieved the stricken man, who had jumped 70ft (21m), but said he thought he was going to drown in the rescue.

Mr Wiley said he cannot believe the man survived after footage was revealed showing seconds before he jumped.

The three men were all take to hospital with serious injuries.