Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Durdle Door tombstone rescuer: 'Miracle' jumpers survived
Paddleboarder Mike Wiley has described the moment a man jumped off Dorset's Durdle Door arch into the sea.
The 31 year old retrieved the stricken man, who had jumped 70ft (21m), but said he thought he was going to drown in the rescue.
Mr Wiley said he cannot believe the man survived after footage was revealed showing seconds before he jumped.
The three men were all take to hospital with serious injuries.
-
01 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-52885313/durdle-door-tombstone-rescuer-miracle-jumpers-survivedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window