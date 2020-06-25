Media player
Girl Guide's diary describes visiting Hitler in 1936
A woman from Dorset is trying to trace a Girl Guide who wrote in her diary about meeting Adolf Hitler in 1936.
Rhiannon Shutler, who lives in Piddlehinton in Dorset, wants to share the diary as a warning from history.
In it the girl, who is thought to be called Georgina Giles, describes Hitler as "a little chap, rather like Charlie Chaplin".
She is now trying to trace the people who feature in the diary and would like it to be displayed in a museum.
A film by Rich George and Jane Goddard
This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.
