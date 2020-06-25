Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'It's a national emergency not a national holiday'
A major incident has been declared in Bournemouth after thousands of people flocked to the Dorset coast on the second day of the UK heatwave.
Bournemouth council said it was "stretched to the absolute hilt".
Dorset Police has urged people to stay away from the resort and other beaches in the county.
There have been reports of traffic gridlock, anti-social behaviour, fights and overnight camping.
-
25 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-53179224/coronavirus-it-s-a-national-emergency-not-a-national-holidayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window