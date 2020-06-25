'It's a national emergency not a national holiday'
A major incident has been declared in Bournemouth after thousands of people flocked to the Dorset coast on the second day of the UK heatwave.

Bournemouth council said it was "stretched to the absolute hilt".

Dorset Police has urged people to stay away from the resort and other beaches in the county.

There have been reports of traffic gridlock, anti-social behaviour, fights and overnight camping.

