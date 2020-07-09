'To my white friends' in the countryside

Dorset writer trying to raise awareness of rural racism
A woman who grew up in "white rural areas" says racism made her feel like she didn't belong.
Louisa Adjoa Parker has lived in Dorset, Somerset and Devon, and hopes to raise awareness about the racism people can face in seaside towns and the countryside.
She's written a poem about her experience as there were "things that I wanted to say for a long time" and "now it feels like the white community is more prepared to listen".
Louisa is a writer of poetry, fiction and history and has spent the last 20 years working on projects looking at rural racism.
