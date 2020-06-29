Video

A woman has posted an emotional video online describing the mess she witnessed after travellers set up an illegal encampment in Dorset.

Up to 40 caravans and other vehicles arrived at Poole Park on Tuesday before leaving on Sunday.

Sarah Tanner said the "point of this video is more a desperate plea to the councils and government to come up with a way we can work together with our visitors to prevent damage to our beloved parks and areas".

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it does not have powers to tackle such "anti-social" behaviour.

There are no transit sites in the area and no new travellers' pitches will be created in the county until at least 2022.