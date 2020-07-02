Video

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help restore a large area of Wareham Forest destroyed by fire.

The Dorset blaze began in May and burned for nearly two weeks, damaging 540 acres (220 hectares) of land.

Forestry England say the Special Site of Scientific Interest is one of the few places where you can still find all six of the UK's native reptiles, including the endangered smooth snake.

It is also home to many rare species of birds and insects.

Video journalist: Jon Cuthill