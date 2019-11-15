A father and daughter were swept out to sea off Poole on an inflatable.

They were rescued by lifeboat volunteers in fading light on Sunday.

Poole lifeboat helmsman Dave Riley said: "The sea temperatures are still cold enough to cause hypothermia when submersed for 40 minutes as they both were.

"Given another 10 minutes, it could have been a very different outcome."

The RNLI has released the footage to encourage people not to use inflatables and blow-up dinghies at the beach.