Rangers at a popular beauty spot have criticised a stunt involving a jet suit.

A video posted to the Lulworth Rangers Facebook page on Sunday shows a person wearing a jet suit flying through the arch of Durdle Door on the Dorset coast.

The Rangers said: "Our beach warden Tim said the smell of kerosene was overwhelming, the noise deafening and the military-grade drone; intimidating. Not the experience our beach-goers want at a natural World Heritage Site."

Earlier in the summer Durdle Door proved to be a popular destination for day trippers escaping lockdown and was involved in a number of incidents involving overcrowding and tombstoning.