A man who spent weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 is backing the government's latest measures to try to contain the virus.

Ian Cobb, 48, from Wool in Dorset, says if people understood the consequences, they would take coronavirus more seriously.

Mr Cobb was released from hospital in July having spent 60 days in intensive care and a further five weeks in hospital.

Three months later he is still recovering from the long-term effects of the virus and has decided to shield with his wife Sam until the spring.

