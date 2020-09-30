An artwork paying tribute to those lost in the coronavirus pandemic and thanking NHS workers has been displayed on a beach.

In Memoriam, a new touring artwork by Luke Jerram, uses 120 bedsheets that have been converted into flags to create a red cross.

Visitors were encouraged to walk through the flags on Sandbanks beach in Dorset, while maintaining social distancing.

The installation was part of the town's week-long annual Arts by the Sea Festival.

Producer: Pete Doherty