The night sky has been lit up with fire as part of a town's annual arts festival.

Arts by the Sea Festival in Bournemouth and Poole has been adapted this year, with free tickets being provided to some events to ensure social distancing.

Fire Garden, by the outdoor arts group Walk the Plank, took place in the Bournemouth central gardens.

Other works displayed during the week include a coronavirus memorial and a giant windbreak.

A film by Pete Doherty