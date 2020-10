A wildlife charity is encouraging people to make their gardens more hedgehog-friendly ahead of their winter hibernation.

The Dorset Wildlife Trust holds an online survey to monitor hedgehogs, and says their numbers have declined by 30% in the past 10 years.

Hugh Warwick from the Hedgehog Preservation Society says people can help by creating more spaces in their own gardens, like wood piles and bramble patches.

Reporter: Simon Marks