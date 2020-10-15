A court has been shown police body-worn video footage which shows a police officer accused of murder "crying hysterically" as he is arrested.

Timothy Brehmer, a constable with Dorset Police, killed nurse Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on 9 May.

Officers found Mr Brehmer with blood on his body when they were called to the scene, Salisbury Crown Court was told.

Mr Brehmer, 41, of Hordle, Hampshire, admits manslaughter but denies murder.