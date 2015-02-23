A sailor in a round-the-world yacht race has told of her surprise at Hollywood actor Russell Crowe sending her a surprise birthday message.

Pip Hare, from Poole, Dorset, who is competing in the gruelling Vendee Globe said the message "made my week".

Crowe tweeted the video message after Hare said she was fan in a BBC interview.

She celebrates her 47th birthday on Sunday. She is in the Atlantic Ocean, with more than 1,500 nautical miles to the finish line remaining.

