Community leaders across the south have come together to urge people from ethnic minorities to get the vaccine against Covid-19.

It comes after concerns people from Black, Asian and ethnic minority groups (BAME) are being deterred from taking the vaccine because of fake news.

Now, with data suggesting the Covid death rate has been disproportionately higher in this group, the government and the NHS are keen to see vaccine uptake improve.

Members of the communities are teaming up to help clarify the vaccine is safe, with mosques in Bournemouth opening pop-up vaccination clinics and Hindu temples in Southampton waiting for permission to do the same thing.

Multiple community leaders in Southampton and Portsmouth have also helped film a video urging people to have the vaccine by explaining it is safe.

Report by Sophia Seth