A hospital previously described as "absolutely full" after a rise in Covid cases has reported a fall in admissions.

In January, University Hospitals Dorset (UHD) NHS Trust said its hospitals in Bournemouth and Poole were "on a knife-edge".

Up to 10 patients were due to be moved to the Nightingale Hospital in Exeter.

Four weeks on and the Royal Bournemouth Hospital is looking after fewer than 100 people with Covid-19.

A film by Alastair Fee and Ian Da Costa