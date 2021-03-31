A wrestler has been jailed for kicking his opponent so hard in the face, he suffered fractures that needed surgery.

James Riley had been performing with his victim at a scout hut in Ferndown, Dorset, when he launched the attack.

He then told his injured opponent to continue the bout, despite the fact he was bleeding and in pain.

The 33-year-old, who previously admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm, was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment and handed a restraining order.

