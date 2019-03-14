Drone footage has shown the extent of damage after two large sections of cliff on Dorset's Jurassic Coast collapsed.

Dorset Council said a "substantial" rockfall happened near Thorncombe Beacon, with more movement expected as fresh cracks had appeared near the cliff top fence line.

A further 300m (980ft) of cliffs east of Seatown also fell away leading to the coast path being cordoned off.

The council warned that with ground drying out, more landslips and rockfalls could happen very quickly.

Footage by Andy Alcroft