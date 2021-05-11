A man who survived falling more than 100ft (30m) from coastal cliffs is recovering at home after just a week in hospital.

Alex Tridico had been hiking in Dorset on the May Day bank holiday weekend when he slipped near Old Harry Rocks and landed in shallow water.

He was rescued by passing kayakers and the RNLI before being airlifted to hospital with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Now he is raising funds for the charity which he says helped save his life.