Luke Chapman wants his story to serve as a warning to young teens.

From the age of 14 to 16, he spent his time associating with the wrong crowds, got into fights regularly, did drugs and carried knives.

His turning point came after being ordered to carry out community service and being thrown out of mainstream school.

The reformed 22-year-old, who grew up in Bournemouth, Dorset, now runs his own business.

He has shared his story after a large group of youths got into a fight in Sandbanks and two police officers were injured. last month.

Report by Sophia Seth