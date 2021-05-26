A man was captured on a doorbell camera walking past a house as its gable collapsed onto a street.

The man, who appeared to be uninjured, continued on his journey along the street in Christchurch after the incident, in which a car was badly damaged.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue serviced tweeted that the road was closed due to the "unsafe structure" after the incident on 21 May.

