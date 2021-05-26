A teenager who narrowly avoided a wall collapsing on him has said he was "really shaken up inside."

Ryan Puttick, 17, was on his way to catch a train for a college exam when the gable end of a house collapsed on to the street in Hyde Mews in Christchurch, Dorset.

A video captured by a home owner's doorbell shows the student calmly continued to walk after the bricks fell and seriously damaged a car on 21 May.

