A Covid patient has been applauded by colleagues at the end of a six-month stay in the hospital where he works.

Jamie Pritchard, 49, from Portland, left Dorset County Hospital on Friday after being admitted on 24 January.

His wife Julie said he was close to death on five occasions and has been left with a quarter of his lung capacity.

She said her husband used her forthcoming 50th birthday as motivation in his long Covid battle.