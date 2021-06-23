Beneath Portland in Dorset lies a vast cavern, the result of quarrying and mining that has created some of the world's most famous buildings.

Cornwall's Eden Project wants to turn the hollow hillside into an "internationally famous" attraction that tells the story of life on earth.

But the ambitious project is yet to secure the £30m backing it needs.

And if fundraising efforts fail, Eden will take the project elsewhere and the mine will be filled with waste stone.