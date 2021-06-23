Meet Fruitloop the sheep trying to be the latest football predicting animal.

Known as Fruity she lives in Wimborne at the Sugerpuff Sheep Sanctuary and makes her prediction by eating one of two biscuits - or both for a draw - emblazoned with the team's flag colours.

According to her owner, Louise Marshall, she has correctly predicted the last eight results in the European Championships.

But sadly Fruitloop needs to work on her predicting skills....