A drone survey has identified litter hotspots on a beach so that patrols and new bins can be targeted at problem areas.

The drone automatically identified 47 different types of rubbish on Bournemouth beach, down to items as small as a bottle top.

New bins that ask people questions when they leave their litter and others that play disco music have been installed by the council.

BCP Council has recently started night time patrols to deter camping on the beach and to prepare for a surge in visitors this summer.

A range of measures have been brought in including Covid marshals, drones to monitor crowds, and a park-and-ride scheme.

Reporter: Jon Cuthill