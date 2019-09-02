A nine-year-old boy has beaten the school bullies and been crowned a UK pageant king.

Charlie, from Wimborne in Dorset, was made fun of and gave up tap dancing and ballet.

But he has since regained his confidence on the catwalk after doing some modelling and now competes in pageants.

Contestants are judged on their outfits, confidence, smile and charitable work and Charlie has raised money for young carers and donates to food banks.

His mum Dorris said when he went into school with his sash and crown after winning the Pure International UK title the other pupils wanted pictures with him.

Reporter: Jon Cuthill