Residents who had been unable to leave their care home since the start of the pandemic have enjoyed a trip to the beach.

The Knightwood home in Chandlers Ford, Hampshire, has so far avoided any cases of Covid-19 but said residents had found restrictions hard due to the lack of contact with family and friends.

Staff arranged a trip to Bournemouth Beach for residents ahead of restrictions lifting on 19 July and said they hoped to arrange further "mini holidays" during the summer months.

Reporter: Alastair Fee