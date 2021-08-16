Boat passengers enjoying a mackerel fishing trip had a very unexpected catch of the day.

Those on board the Sole Venture worked together to rescue a baby deer spotted in the water near Weymouth harbour.

Skipper Mark Bowditch said they saw "a pair of ears" and used a makeshift lasso to bring the foal on board.

The animal was brought back to shore and released safely into nearby woods.

