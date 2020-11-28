Footage of a busker being pinned to the floor by five police officers has been circulated on social media.

Witnesses said the man was playing his guitar in Bournemouth's Lower Gardens on Saturday when the incident happened.

Members of the public began filming after a police officer and council worker confronted him.

BCP Council said there are by-laws banning busking in the area, and Dorset Police said the man became aggressive and refused to move on.

The force is now carrying out a "thorough assessment" of what happened after receiving formal complaints.

The busker was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of a Class B drug and resisting arrest.

He was released under investigation and taken to hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

