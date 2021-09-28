In 1984, Janice Moores won Javelin Gold at the Paralympics, held in New York.

Such was the amateur nature of the competition at the time, athletes had to provide their own audio cassette with their national anthem.

But, when it came to Janice's proud moment at the medal ceremony, they played the victory march by mistake rather than God Save the Queen.

Now, 37 years later and living in a Dorset care home, Janice still feels the moment is tinged with sadness and disappointment.

The BBC South Today team joined forces with Janice's friends and family to recreate her medal ceremony with the national anthem playing proudly.

Report by Lewis Coombes