A teenage world champion tap dancer has said "anything is possible" after he battled cancer to get back on stage.

Jude was 12 years old when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2019.

His diagnosis came shortly after he won the world title and he began chemotherapy treatment immediately.

Now aged 14, Jude, from Wimborne in Dorset, is still receiving treatment but he is back to dancing and attending school again.

He is raising awareness with charity Stand Up to Cancer in the hope of inspiring other children with a cancer diagnosis to keep fighting.

Report by Sophia Seth

