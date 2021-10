Nicole and Sam love cooking traditional Nigerian dishes.

The couple, who were born in Nigeria, now live in rural market town Sherborne in Dorset, where it can be hard to come by ingredients.

They hope by cooking these dishes they can keep their young son in touch with his African roots.

Video journalist: André Rhoden-Paul

