Alice Girling has suffered since the age of 10 with depression, anxiety and severe irritability during her menstrual cycle.

She discovered 20 years on that a condition called premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) was causing them.

PMDD effects an estimated one in 20 females and is far more severe than premenstrual syndrome.

Reporter: Linzi Kinghorn

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.