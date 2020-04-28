A hospital is working to relieve pressure on beds after patients were left waiting in corridors.

Staff at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital said it has received a big increase in admissions in recent weeks.

A new on-the-day team has now been set up to help treat and discharge people on the day, and last month an occupational health team helped free up more than 100 beds.

BBC South Health Correspondent Alastair Fee was invited into the hospital.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.